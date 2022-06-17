Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Saga $45, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $44.99 on on PlayStation and Xbox alongside the Switch version for $45.99 shipped. This is matching the previous deal prices on the regular $60 LEGO Star Wars epic, but this time it is eligible for the ongoing buy two get one free video game sale at Amazon. That means you can take advantage of the sale price, add an additional title to your cart, and score a third game for free from this landing page. As you might know from our hands-on review, this one delivers block-built gameplay that spans all nine saga films from a galaxy far, far away. Featuring various events from the films, players can “seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.” Then head below for deals on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Among Us: Crewmate Edition, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Dark Souls Remastered, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40)
- Annapurna Interactive indie Xbox sale from $4
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can EateShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO CITY Undercover eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $40+)
- A Hat in Time: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PlayStation 5: $15 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- It Takes Two $16 (Reg. $40)
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $13+)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
