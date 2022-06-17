Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Saga $45, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $22.50, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $45

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $44.99 on on PlayStation and Xbox alongside the Switch version for $45.99 shipped. This is matching the previous deal prices on the regular $60 LEGO Star Wars epic, but this time it is eligible for the ongoing buy two get one free video game sale at Amazon. That means you can take advantage of the sale price, add an additional title to your cart, and score a third game for free from this landing page. As you might know from our hands-on review, this one delivers block-built gameplay that spans all nine saga films from a galaxy far, far away. Featuring various events from the films, players can “seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.” Then head below for deals on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Among Us: Crewmate Edition, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Dark Souls Remastered, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

