Arcade1Up 4-player Wi-Fi Turtles in Time Cabinet at $550 (Reg. $700), more up to $200 off

We are now tracking a series of notable price drops on Arcade1Up cabinets starting with the Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet down at $549.99 shipped at GameStop and Best Buy. Regularly $700, this is $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While fans of TMNT are focused on the retro-focused Shredder’s Revenge title (currently on sale) right now, this cabinet brings an even more epic experience to the game room with the absolute classic, Turtles in Time. This model features local 4-player co-op but you can also connect to Wi-Fi with other retro gamers from anywhere alongside the light-up marquee and deck protector, molded coin door, onboard speakers, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from last summer and head below for more Arcade1Up machine deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

On top of the new Amazon all-time low that hit Razer’s iPhone Kishi Mobile Game Controller this morning, we also just detailed the latest releases from Arcade1Up last month. The brand has now unveiled its latest Legacy collection units consisting of the BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game – PAC-MANIA Edition, MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game – Mortal Kombat 30th Edition, and ATARI Legacy Arcade Game – Centipede Edition.GET a closer look for yourself right here.

Arcade1Up Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet features:

Now, three decades later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to make available Turtles in Time™ in a home arcade machine form factor. (And yep, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ game is included as well!). Ready to team up for some remote play? The Turtles in Time™ home arcade game is equipped with Live WIFI; yes, you can fight your way through each level with the help of fellow retrogamers playing from their own machine!

