Todayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci 2, Final Fantasy III, and more

Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to kick the week off are now live down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to check out this deal on its M1 MacBook Air as well as the Brydge 11 iPad Pro/Air MAX+ keyboard case and everything in our Apple deal hub while you’re at it. Today’s app collection is headlined by titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Mars Power Industries, Final Fantasy III, Le Havre (The Harbor), and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tonality: Music Theory: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $12 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notation Pad Pro – Sheet Music: $40 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $43.50, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Text2Pic – Text On Photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera – Full Controls: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FRMS – Granular Synthesizer: $3 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: iOrnament: draw mandala & art: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpaceFields: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on The House of Da Vinci 2:

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Get your hands on hundreds of new objects, 3D puzzles and mechanical brain-twisters waiting to be unraveled.

