Todayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci 2, Final Fantasy III, and more

Mondayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals to kick the week off are now live down below courtesy of Appleâ€™s digital storefronts. Just be sure to check out this deal on its M1 MacBook Air as well as the Brydge 11 iPad Pro/Air MAX+ keyboard case and everything in our Apple deal hub while youâ€™re at it. Todayâ€™s app collection is headlined by titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Mars Power Industries, Final Fantasy III, Le Havre (The Harbor), and more. Head below for a complete look at todayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals.Â 

Todayâ€™s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Tonality: Music Theory:Â FREEÂ (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal:Â The House of Da Vinci 2:Â $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â Mars Power Industries:Â $1Â (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Le Havre (The Harbor):Â $5Â (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal:Â FINAL FANTASY III:Â $14Â (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal:Â FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE):Â $12Â (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal:Â Candleman:Â $4Â (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â iConnectHue for Philips Hue:Â $4Â (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â Notation Pad Pro â€“ Sheet Music:Â $40Â (Reg. $60)

Mac:Â Gone Home:Â $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 13â€™s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro â€“ Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Text2Pic â€“ Text On Photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â SPACE INVADERS:Â $2Â (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â Castle of White Night:Â $2Â (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â Tower of Fortune 2:Â $1Â (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Adventure Pinball:Â $1Â (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Manual Camera â€“ Full Controls:Â $3Â (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â FRMS â€“ Granular Synthesizer:Â $3Â (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal:Â iOrnament: draw mandala & art:Â $1Â (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â SpaceFields:Â $6 (Reg. $10)

More on The House of Da Vinci 2:

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Get your hands on hundreds of new objects, 3D puzzles and mechanical brain-twisters waiting to be unraveled.

