Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush titles, KORG gear, Iron Marines, much more

Your Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now up for the taking. Alongside today’s sizable selection of price drops via the App Stores, we are also tracking solid deals on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, the M1-powered Mac mini back at its Amazon low, and the the first discount on Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger. As for the apps, you’ll find deals on Kingdom Rush titles, a host of KORG music production gear, Iron Marines, Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Terraforming Mars, Crying Suns, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ShapeOminoes: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoLUT: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Guitar Gravitas: Total ed.: $8 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $60 (Reg. $80)

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!

