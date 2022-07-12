Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Parallels Desktop 17 now $60 for Prime Day, plus more

Alongside today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, the 2022 Prime Day festivities are now in full swing. That means you’ll find deep price drops on Apple Watch Series 7, the all-new M2 MacBook Pro, big-time AirPods Pro deals, offers on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, and much more right here. But that also means we are tracking a solid Prime Day offer on the beloved virtual desktop app Parallels 17 for Mac alongside discounts on titles like SkySafari 7 Plus, 57° North, Cosmic Frontline AR, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.
Today’s best iOS app deals:
iOS Universal: 57° North: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Stablty: FREE (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: AWS Certified Architect: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Agora 2: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $3 (Reg. $4)
Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)
Prime Day game deals: Uncharted Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, Halo, Mario, much more
More iOS apps still alive:
iOS Universal: Instant Noodles: Original: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Date Memos: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: iBird Pro Guide to Birds: FREE (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $3 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Plant with Care: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Hear My Baby Listener App: $5 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Speaky – Article Voice Reader: $4 (Reg. $5)
Mac: Cookie: $7 (Reg. $25)
More on Parallels Desktop 17:
- One-year subscription
- Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac
- Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality
- Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources
- Easily drag and drop text and images from one application to another, between Mac and Windows OSs
- Rebuilt and optimized to natively run on Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices, improving speed and performance
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!