Prime Day game deals: Uncharted Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, Halo, Mario, much more

Update: Amazon is now offering 12 months of Switch Online with your choice of first-party Switch game from the pull-down menu for $59.99 ($80 value). Titles include some rarely discounted options like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. Some titles will be live for today only so jump in now.

As part of today’s Prime Day console game deals we are tracking a host of notable carry over Nintendo Switch titles below as well as a series of PlayStation and Xbox titles. One standout is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second notable price drop we have tracked there. Outside of folks that upgraded from the PS4 edition of the Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy bundle, this is a great way to bring the adventures of Nathan Drake to your current-generation machine. “Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves.” Naughty Dog has also introduced a series of enhancements based on the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger experience (DualSense controllers are also on sale for Prime Day right now in all colorways). Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for the rest of today’s Prime Day game deals.

Today’s best game deals:

***Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live now $50 (Reg. $100)

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40

***Xbox Series S consoles now $50 off

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!