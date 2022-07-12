Prime Day game deals: Uncharted Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, Halo, Mario, much more

Update: Amazon is now offering 12 months of Switch Online with your choice of first-party Switch game from the pull-down menu for $59.99 ($80 value). Titles include some rarely discounted options like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. Some titles will be live for today only so jump in now.
As part of today’s Prime Day console game deals we are tracking a host of notable carry over Nintendo Switch titles below as well as a series of PlayStation and Xbox titles. One standout is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second notable price drop we have tracked there. Outside of folks that upgraded from the PS4 edition of the Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy bundle, this is a great way to bring the adventures of Nathan Drake to your current-generation machine. “Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves.” Naughty Dog has also introduced a series of enhancements based on the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger experience (DualSense controllers are also on sale for Prime Day right now in all colorways). Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for the rest of today’s Prime Day game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live now $50 (Reg. $100)
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
***Xbox Series S consoles now $50 off
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Halo Infinite $40 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $13 (Reg. $25+)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy Black Friday in July game sale
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $35 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $30 (Reg. $50+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- WB Xbox digital game sale from $10
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Skull and Bones LE pre-order + $10 Best Buy GC $70
- PSN July digital game sale up to 70% off
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Resident Evil 6 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
