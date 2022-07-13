AeroGarden Harvest hits best Amazon price of 2022 at $77 (Reg. $130), more from $10.50

Amazon’s AeroGarden Prime Day deals have now gone live with a notable price drop on its Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden model. Regularly $130, it will drop down to $76.99 shipped for Prime members after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked all year. Alongside the included Gourmet Herb seed pod kit that includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint, this unit can grow and maintain six plants at a time all year round. Providing fresh homegrown herbs (or whatever else you might want to grow in it) no matter what the weather is like outside, it also doesn’t require any green thumb expertise – the “control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), and automatically turns lights on and off.” Head below for more AeroGarden Prime Day deals.

The rest of the AeroGarden Prime Day deals deliver notable deals on the brand’s seed pod kits from $10.50, including everything from salsa sets and heirloom tomatoes and salad greens, so you can customize your crop as well as score some extra AeroGarden plant food and more. Browse through everything right here.

While all of the rest of the best deals from this year’s event will get organized into our deal hub right here, be sure to also check out the now live Amazon gear. Starting off with the biggest Echo smart home sale of the year and up to 53% in savings on Amazon Fire tablets (including the kids models) to all-time low pricing on its Luna game controller and 4K Fire TV displays, we are now tracking some of the deepest price drops yet on just about everything.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth). Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12“ tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water – no soil, no mess, made simple. The control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your indoor herb garden

