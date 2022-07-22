Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 2, Rogue Hearts, Magic Launcher Pro, more

Friday has arrived and with it, a new batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Joining today’s App Store offers, we have a notable deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Sleeve at the all-time low as well as ongoing price drops on the latest iPad Air 5 and more waiting in our Apple deal hub. Our discounted app collection features titles like Escapists 1 and 2, FoodyLife, Rogue Hearts, Magic Launcher Pro Widgets, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Kirby and the Forgotten Land $53 Amazon low, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $20 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $20 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EG Pulse: $10 (Reg. $12)

More on Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!