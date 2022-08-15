Smartphone Accessories: Car Cupholder Phone Mount $15 (Reg. $25), more

TOPGO Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Cupholder Phone Mount for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past six months. While most smartphone holders mount to a windshield, air vent, or elsewhere in the car, this one simply goes into a cupholder. That makes it much more versatile and easier to move between vehicles while still holding your device in view to see directions or place a call without holding it. Plus, it’ll fit multiple smartphone styles ranging from smaller devices to larger models.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker discounts webcams, portable projectors, GaN II chargers, more in latest sale from $14
- Lamicall Height Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Razer’s powerful 130W GaN USB-C 4-port charger returns to Amazon low at $143
- Aioneus 3-port USB-C/A 30W Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases on sale for $21 all-time lows (Reg. $35)
- Ailun 100W USB-C Cable 2-pack: $10 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough at $158
- TORRAS Pixel 6a Case: $15 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe telescopic iPhone stand now 30% off down at $23
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Anker launches wireless charger sale on 3-in-1 stations, MagSafe stands, more from $16
- LISEN Magnetic Dashboard Car Smartphone Mount: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE models with clearance discounts from $300
- TOPGO Windshield 7.5W/10W Qi Car Smartphone Mount: $23 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with $80 discount down to $120
- UGREEN MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $14 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with GPS and 24-day battery life falls to $100 (Reg. $140)
- RapidX Myport 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Power Bank and Dock: $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- UGREEN’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station drops to new low of $117
- ESR iPhone 13 Pro Max 2-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protectors: $18.50 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Native Union launches 25% off back to school sale with MagSafe chargers, Apple gear, more
Do you have such a problem in the journey or the working route of driving, the phone holder arm blocked the gearshift? Do you want a cup phone holder with flexible and stable arm? Don’t worry about it, we have achieved it. So we release this Upgraded Version immediately to solve the problem. Now you can purchase confidently. The arm of gooseneck phone holder adopts better materials and design, make it more stable and durable. Between the Up to 8 inch long neck, makes it easier and flexible to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the gooseneck to avoid blocking the gearshift. Also you can adjust the height as you like, achieve maximum flexibility
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!