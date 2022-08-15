Smartphone Accessories: Car Cupholder Phone Mount $15 (Reg. $25), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTOPGO
40% off From $10

TOPGO Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Cupholder Phone Mount for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past six months. While most smartphone holders mount to a windshield, air vent, or elsewhere in the car, this one simply goes into a cupholder. That makes it much more versatile and easier to move between vehicles while still holding your device in view to see directions or place a call without holding it. Plus, it’ll fit multiple smartphone styles ranging from smaller devices to larger models.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Do you have such a problem in the journey or the working route of driving, the phone holder arm blocked the gearshift? Do you want a cup phone holder with flexible and stable arm? Don’t worry about it, we have achieved it. So we release this Upgraded Version immediately to solve the problem. Now you can purchase confidently. The arm of gooseneck phone holder adopts better materials and design, make it more stable and durable. Between the Up to 8 inch long neck, makes it easier and flexible to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the gooseneck to avoid blocking the gearshift. Also you can adjust the height as you like, achieve maximum flexibility

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
TOPGO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Tile’s latest Mate item tracker in black within c...
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headph...
Microsoft’s RTX 3050 Ti-powered i7/32GB Surface L...
Bowflex Velcore leaning connected exercise bike with 22...
Pick up Zhiyun’s Weebill 2 Camera Gimbal Combo ki...
8Bitdo’s black or SNES-gray Pro 2 Bluetooth Contr...
Amazon offers women’s tops and dresses from $14 P...
9to5Toys Daily: August 15, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $100...
Load more...
Show More Comments