Smartphone Accessories: Car Cupholder Phone Mount $15 (Reg. $25), more

TOPGO Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Cupholder Phone Mount for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past six months. While most smartphone holders mount to a windshield, air vent, or elsewhere in the car, this one simply goes into a cupholder. That makes it much more versatile and easier to move between vehicles while still holding your device in view to see directions or place a call without holding it. Plus, it’ll fit multiple smartphone styles ranging from smaller devices to larger models.

Do you have such a problem in the journey or the working route of driving, the phone holder arm blocked the gearshift? Do you want a cup phone holder with flexible and stable arm? Don’t worry about it, we have achieved it. So we release this Upgraded Version immediately to solve the problem. Now you can purchase confidently. The arm of gooseneck phone holder adopts better materials and design, make it more stable and durable. Between the Up to 8 inch long neck, makes it easier and flexible to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the gooseneck to avoid blocking the gearshift. Also you can adjust the height as you like, achieve maximum flexibility

