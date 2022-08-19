Extend your PS Plus membership for a year at under $40 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
new PlayStation Plus games lineup

Update: This deal is now live again and for slightly less at $39.79 with free digital delivery

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $39.99 with free digital delivery (US accounts only). Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked since Sony upgraded the service and combined it with PlayStation Now’s game streaming library. This PS Plus subscription will transition into the new base PlayStation Plus Essential tier. Sony has previously stated “the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming.” You can check out the conversion chart on this page for additional details on converting PlayStation Plus vouchers. Head below for more. 

With the deal above, you’re landing a discounted opportunity to get into the Essential tier of the overhauled PS Plus service. As you’ll know from our coverage of the new membership subscriptions, that won’t net you anything you wouldn’t have got previously – digital game deals, online multiplayer, and access to the monthly free games – but you can leverage this deal to upgrade up to the higher-tier option at a discount if you so choose. 

Here’s more of the latest PlayStation news and deals:

More on PlayStation Plus:

  • Get PlayStation games to download every month. Get hand-picked PlayStation games each month to download and play as long as you’re a member.
  • Take on your friends with online multiplayer. Team up with your friends and play your favourite online multiplayer games.
  • Enjoy exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store. Save more with a range of exclusive PlayStation Plus offers on PlayStation Store.
  • Get 100GB cloud storage. Unlock 100GB cloud storage exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
  • New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

Show More Comments