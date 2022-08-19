SEGA officially unveils complete 60-game library for its upcoming mini Genesis console

The full SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list has now been unveiled. After being officially announced during a livestream back at the beginning of June, SEGA’s continuation of the mini console craze will kick off this fall when the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 launches in late October. Though pre-orders went live last month, we still didn’t have the complete game list yet. But that changes today as SEGA has taken to its official YouTube channel to unveil the complete 60-game library the miniature SEGA console will ship with. Head below for that reveal trailer, the complete SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list, and more details.

Complete SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list

First things first here. SEGA has already said there will be about one-tenth the number of units available stateside as there will be in Japan, according to reports. And while it’s hard to say how limited that is or not at this point, you might want to go lock in your pre-order now via the official Amazon listing.

The follow-up to 2019’s SEGA Genesis Mini will include the tiny little SEGA CD add-on alongside some games from that era. Joining a slew of expected Sonic titles – hits like Golden Axe 2 and Streets of Rage 3 as well as the underrated Crusader of Centy – the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list also includes two previously unreleased titles as well as five ports of titles initially released on other consoles. The latter of which are Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier 2, Spatter, Super Locomotive, and a remake of Puyo Puyo Sun with the unreleased titles including a puzzler known as Star Mobile and a game called Devi & Pii that was designed by Takashi Iizuka of Sonic 3 fame.

The complete SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list is as follows:

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

With the complete SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list now out in the open, it’s likely only a matter of time before the official Amazon pre-order listing dries up. As of the time of writing, it is still live at $99.99 plus roughly $21.99 in shipping from Japan. (Yes, this is the official way to score one.) So jump on it now while you still can.

Hit up our previous coverage for more details on what to expect from the upcoming miniature SEGA Genesis console.

