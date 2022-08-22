Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Star Traders, Game Dev Story, Gone Home, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Star Traders: Frontiers

It’s time to kick off the work week with all of Monday’s best Mac an iOS app deals. This morning’s software deals now sit alongside offers on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 as well as new all-time lows on Mac Studio and this deal on iPad mini 6, but for now we are focused on the apps. Our collection is headlined by tiles like Star Traders: Frontiers, Game Dev Story, Wilderless, Gone Home, Studies, Sliding Puzzle, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Studies: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Budget Bytes: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wilderless: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Among Us on Nintendo Switch now just $3.50, plus more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dice Bag – 3D dice: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mortgage Calculator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Star Traders Frontiers:

You are the captain of a starship venturing through a massive open universe. Customize your crew and take command at the helm of your very own ship as you explore a galaxy torn apart by internal strife, alien threats, and political intrigue.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Raptic’s metal 3-digit combo lock AirTag case dro...
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series DVD and 4K box set...
Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer multi-tool with lifetime...
9to5Toys Daily: August 22, 2022 – Save on iPad mini 6...
Sun Joe pressure washers are up to 40% off for today on...
CASETiFY’s latest iPhone case collection taps Chu...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack MFi Lightning to USB-C N...
Score an Xbox Series X console with an extra official w...
Load more...
Show More Comments