Android app deals of the day: Dragon Castle, PDF Tools, YoWindow Weather Unlimited, more

Your Tuesday edition of the best Android games and apps is now up for the taking down below. Alongside our Google Play price drops, we are tracking notable offers on ASUS Chromebooks from $90 alongside loads of add-on storage in Amazon’s massive SanDisk and Western Digital sale from $17. But for now it’s all about apps including headliners like Dragon Castle: The Board Game, PJ Masks: Racing Heroes, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by some notable Chromebook offers including the ASUS Flip C433 at 25% off the going rate alongside some additional models starring from $90, all of which you’ll find right here. Then dive into this deal on Hisense’s HDMI 2.1 VRR 55-inch 4K Google TV, Amazon’s wide-ranging storage sale filled with microSD cards, portable SSDs, and more from $17, as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

The official adaptation of Dragon Castle, the critically acclaimed puzzle board game freely inspired by the Mahjong Solitaire. Play Solo or against players from all over the world with Online and Local Pass & Play modes! In Dragon Castle: The Board Game, you will pick tiles from the central castle to create sets of tiles of the same kind in your own realm and score points. You will also build Shrines, trigger powerful Spirit abilities, and appease the tastes of the Dragons to score bonus points! May the best builder win!

