Anker’s Nano II 100W Charger refuels your Apple kit at $68, more GaN II gear from $35

After seeing some of its eufy smart home security, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting several offerings in its Nano II charging lineup. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick has the 3-port Anker Nano II 100W GaN II Charger for $67.99. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is now delivering one of the first chances to save at $12 off. This beats our previous mention from earlier in the summer by $2 and marks a new all-time low. Revealed back at CES in January, this is one of the latest charging adapters from Anker that arrives with enough juice to top off all of Apple’s latest. From your new iPhone 14 arriving on Friday that doesn’t include a power adapter in the box to MacBooks and iPads, the 100W of power is spread across three different ports. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Anker GaN II chargers:

Just last week, Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable iPhone 14 companion, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

Anker Nano II 100W GaN II Charger features:

CES 2022 Award Winner: An honoree at the CES Innovation Awards in the mobile devices and accessories category. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a massive 100W charge. Power up your MacBook, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time from a charger that’s 34% smaller than an original 96W MacBook power brick.

