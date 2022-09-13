Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Romancing SaGa, Galaxy Genome, iWriter Pro, more

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals has now been organized down below the fold. Today’s App Store deals are joined by the best price yet on Apple’s new Studio Display as well as this deal on the latest 24-inch M1 iMac, discounts on Apple’s Magic keyboards, and these discounted iPhone 14 cases. As for the apps, highlights include titles like the Romancing SaGa titles, Galaxy Genome, iWriter Pro, Incredibox for Mac, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Reading Trainer 2.0: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mage Mania: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $8 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS: $9 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 app bundle from $3.50

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 sees first price drop from $47, Mario Kart 8 $45, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: ElkNut: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blur background: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My City : London: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 app bundle from $3.50

More on Romancing SaGa 2:

Romancing SaGa 2, originally released only in Japan in 1993, has been completely remastered and now receives its first ever official English translation! Alongside DRAGON QUEST and FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series is one of Square Enix’s most beloved. The first three titles were originally branded overseas under the “FINAL FANTASY LEGEND” moniker for Game Boy, and garnered critical acclaim for their complex yet compelling combat system. Romancing SaGa 2 takes the varied gameplay of other entries in the series and combines it with an open-ended free-form scenario system whose story is as vast as the world in which it plays out. The player takes the role of a succession of emperors, painting the history of the world with each and every action.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!