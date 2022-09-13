Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 sees first price drop from $47, Mario Kart 8 $45, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. We are now tracking the very first deals on the new Splatoon 3 from $46.99 shipped or $50.99 shipped with a bonus microfiber cloth. Both deals come from trusted eBay sellers, Nationwide Distributors and Pro Distributing, and are the lowest prices we can find. Splatoon 3 is still fetching the full $60 price at Amazon and elsewhere. We just went hands-on with the epic new Splatoon 3 OLED Switch console before seeing the matching Pro Controller go up for sale, not to mention some of the new themed accessories. The game is already breaking records overseas and is set to be one of the biggest titles on Switch in 2022, at least until the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release anyway. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
***Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Splatoon 3 $58 (Reg. $60)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PS4 $20 (Reg. $38+)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Atari 50: Steelbook Edition pre-order $50
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- Hades PSN $17 (Reg. $25)
- Bugsnax PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $29 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $2
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Strange Brigade: Deluxe Edition from $4 (Reg. up to $80)
- Warner Bros. and LEGO eShop sale from $4.50
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!