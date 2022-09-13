Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 sees first price drop from $47, Mario Kart 8 $45, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. We are now tracking the very first deals on the new Splatoon 3 from $46.99 shipped or $50.99 shipped with a bonus microfiber cloth. Both deals come from trusted eBay sellers, Nationwide Distributors and Pro Distributing, and are the lowest prices we can find. Splatoon 3 is still fetching the full $60 price at Amazon and elsewhere. We just went hands-on with the epic new Splatoon 3 OLED Switch console before seeing the matching Pro Controller go up for sale, not to mention some of the new themed accessories. The game is already breaking records overseas and is set to be one of the biggest titles on Switch in 2022, at least until the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release anyway. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

