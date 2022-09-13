Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 sees first price drop from $47, Mario Kart 8 $45, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseBay Daily Dealsnintendo
Reg. $60 From $47
Splatoon 3 pre-orders

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. We are now tracking the very first deals on the new Splatoon 3 from $46.99 shipped or $50.99 shipped with a bonus microfiber cloth. Both deals come from trusted eBay sellers, Nationwide Distributors and Pro Distributing, and are the lowest prices we can find. Splatoon 3 is still fetching the full $60 price at Amazon and elsewhere. We just went hands-on with the epic new Splatoon 3 OLED Switch console before seeing the matching Pro Controller go up for sale, not to mention some of the new themed accessories. The game is already breaking records overseas and is set to be one of the biggest titles on Switch in 2022, at least until the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release anyway.  Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more

***Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130

***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED

***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller 

Pre-orders:

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Romancing SaGa, G...
Apple’s new Studio Display falls to best price ye...
Gold Box Dash countertop sous vide egg bite makers, gri...
Backcountry takes up to 70% off fall gear from $15: Pat...
Pair your new iPhone 14 with iOttie’s Velox MagSa...
Here’s your last chance to get lifetime language lear...
TCL’s 2022 65-inch VRR 4K smart Google TV just hi...
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones deliver ANC at second-...
Load more...
Show More Comments