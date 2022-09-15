Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Swim Out, NotifiNote, Traffix, and more

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now live for you down below. Be sure to scope out today’s price drops on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro as well as Twelve South’s HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger ahead of the iPhone 14 launch and everything else you’ll find right here. But for now it’s all about the apps including headliner offers like NotifiNote, Traffix, Railways!, Castle of White Night, Dungeon and Puzzles, Swim Out, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speaky – Article Voice Reader: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DrumJam: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 app bundle from $3.50

Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Reading Trainer 2.0: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mage Mania: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $8 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS: $9 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

