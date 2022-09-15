Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. We are now tracking the very first post-release price drop on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The retro-inspired beat em’ up is now down at $19.99 for PlayStation gamers via PSN. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much on the eShop with physical copies listed at $35 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked since it released. While it might not be the new 13-game Cowabunga Collection, we found Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to be fantastic throwback experience in our review. This is a classic-style side scrolling beat ’em up “invoking the Turtles’ legendary 1987 design and paying homage to classic TMNT games like Turtles In Time.” Up to 4-player action, a complete story mode, and full-color pixel art graphics are all here. Get a closer look in our hands-on feature and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- MLB The Show 22 Switch $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Switch $60 (Reg. $70)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.224 Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 from $47 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Sony PSN PlayStation Games Under $20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PS4 $20 (Reg. $38+)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- Warner Bros. and LEGO eShop sale from $4.50
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $15 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
