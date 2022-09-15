Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. We are now tracking the very first post-release price drop on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The retro-inspired beat em’ up is now down at $19.99 for PlayStation gamers via PSN. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much on the eShop with physical copies listed at $35 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked since it released. While it might not be the new 13-game Cowabunga Collection, we found Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to be fantastic throwback experience in our review. This is a classic-style side scrolling beat ’em up “invoking the Turtles’ legendary 1987 design and paying homage to classic TMNT games like Turtles In Time.” Up to 4-player action, a complete story mode, and full-color pixel art graphics are all here. Get a closer look in our hands-on feature and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

