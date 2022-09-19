Protect your AirPods Pro with elago’s clear case from $7 in multiple colors (Up to 25% off)

While we are now tracking the first slight price drop on the new AirPods Pro 2, for folks not upgrading the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Clear TPU AirPods Pro Case for $6.78 for the neon yellow or $10.39 for the other colorways. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25 for these Lightning offers that will only be live for another 8 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly between $8.50 at $13, depending on the color, this is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It delivers a transparent shockproof housing that adds a bit of interest and protection to your original AirPods Pro case without entirely obscuring the Apple design. elago says the cases do not fade or yellow over time, are compatible with wireless charging, and will ship them with the removable carabiner-style clip seen above. Hit the jump for more details.

If it’s just a simple matte silicone case you’re after, the BRG models are now starting from just under $3.50 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While you won’t get the see-through treatment here, it’s hard to beat the price on the BRG variant otherwise.

If you are upgrading to the new AirPods Pro 2, dive into some of the new accessories we have spotted lately below:

elago Clear TPU AirPods Pro Case features:

elago’s is designed FROM SCRATCH IN-HOUSE. We start with creating mock-ups and then create our own mold so that you get a product that was DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY for your AirPods Pro and PROTECTS IT FROM EVERYDAY USE while giving it a SPLASH OF COLOR. NEVER WORRY ABOUT SMUDGES WITH our innovative MICRO DOT PATTERN. Give your AirPods a SPLASH OF COLOR that can show off your mood, favorite color, or use it to accessorize with your daily outfit!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!