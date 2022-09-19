Protect your AirPods Pro with elago’s clear case from $7 in multiple colors (Up to 25% off)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonelago
From $7
elago Clear TPU AirPods Pro Case

While we are now tracking the first slight price drop on the new AirPods Pro 2, for folks not upgrading the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Clear TPU AirPods Pro Case for $6.78 for the neon yellow or $10.39 for the other colorways. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25 for these Lightning offers that will only be live for another 8 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly between $8.50 at $13, depending on the color, this is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It delivers a transparent shockproof housing that adds a bit of interest and protection to your original AirPods Pro case without entirely obscuring the Apple design. elago says the cases do not fade or yellow over time, are compatible with wireless charging, and will ship them with the removable carabiner-style clip seen above. Hit the jump for more details. 

If it’s just a simple matte silicone case you’re after, the BRG models are now starting from just under $3.50 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While you won’t get the see-through treatment here, it’s hard to beat the price on the BRG variant otherwise. 

If you are upgrading to the new AirPods Pro 2, dive into some of the new accessories we have spotted lately below:

elago Clear TPU AirPods Pro Case features:

elago’s is designed FROM SCRATCH IN-HOUSE. We start with creating mock-ups and then create our own mold so that you get a product that was DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY for your AirPods Pro and PROTECTS IT FROM EVERYDAY USE while giving it a SPLASH OF COLOR. NEVER WORRY ABOUT SMUDGES WITH our innovative MICRO DOT PATTERN. Give your AirPods a SPLASH OF COLOR that can show off your mood, favorite color, or use it to accessorize with your daily outfit!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

elago

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tile intros new scannable Lost and Found QR Labels to h...
Jackery Explorer 1000 power station with three AC outpu...
TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 Deco X55 Mesh System 3-pack fal...
ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway: Win Gear4 cases, mop...
ASRock’s first gaming monitors are pretty standar...
Amazfit’s T-Rex 2 Smart Watch with 24-day battery...
Smart reusable Rocketbooks and planners last for years,...
SANDMARC’s new leather Apple Watch Ultra Band exc...
Load more...
Show More Comments