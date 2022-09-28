elago’s Game Boy AirPods case fits the first and second-gen pro models at $9 (Reg. up to $17)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro case from $9.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is an Amazon Lightning deal so it will only be live for another 10 hours or until the discounted stock runs out. Available in classic gray, black, and sand pink, this case wraps your AirPods Pro (also fits the second-generation pro model but you won’t get the lanyard strap cutout) in a classic Nintendo GameBoy design made of the brand’s usual silicone treatment. The wireless charging compatible cover leaves all ports and lights accessible and also comes with the carabiner clip seen above. Additional details are found in our review and down below.

Take a look at the standard issue elago cases if the Game Boy vibe isn’t working for you. They start at $8 Prime shipped with a similar silicone treatment. But if you’re looking for something specifically made for your AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, we recently detailed elago’s latest designs including the nightglow model, standard edition silicone sleeve, and more starting from $9.

And speaking of elago, this morning saw its AirPods Ear Hooks drop down to under $7 at Amazon. These handy attachments work with all generations of Apple AirPods to deliver a little of extra security during runs, bike rides, active workouts, and more. Get a closer look at what they have to offer in our deal coverage right here.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods Pro and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

