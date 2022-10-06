KeySmart’s SmartShield AirTag key organizer hits new Amazon low at $20.50 (Nearly 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, you can land the KeySmart Air key and AirTag holder for $20.39 shipped courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40 directly from KeySmart and usually fetching as much at Amazon, this is nearly $10 under our previous mention, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a combo EDC carrier that organizes your most used keys, a key fob, and an Apple AirTag into one handy unit. Constructed out of a synthetic material known as SmartShield leather, it is said to last “10x longer” than the traditional organic counterpart while providing 360-degree protection for Apple’s item tracker. There’s enough space to neatly carry five standard keys with a loop on the other end for your car or entryway fob. More details below.

If the key setup isn’t of interest, you can land one of the Apple AirTag Loops starting from $20 Prime shipped at Amazon as well. But there are more affordable solutions like this Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring that sells for $10 on Amazon. While this one doesn’t provide the key strap design you’ll find above, you can use it as a more traditional keyring while still neatly housing an Apple locator for half the price.

Alongside ongoing price drops on the Tile 2022 Mate item tracker, you might want to browse through some of the Apple AirTag accessories we have featured most recently:

KeySmart Air features:

INTRODUCING THE KEYSMART AIR – The first key holder that fits the new Apple AirTag helping you to easily carry and locate your keys, Apple AirTag sold separately.

ORGANIZE & TRACK YOUR KEYS – Keep your keys in order so you can always find the right one, and Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them!

SLIM & POCKET-FRIENDLY – Load up to 5 of your keys plus your car key fob. Fits perfectly in your pocket.

COMPATIBLE WITH TOOLS – Add KeySmart best-selling tools like the MultiTool or the box cutter , giving you the option to customize your AirTag by attaching these and other tools that you would need.

