Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Eyes of Ara, Scanner Lens, Rusty Lake Hotel, and more

Your Halloween edition of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just make sure you also scope out the fresh batch of discounted Apple Watch Series 8 models we spotted this morning as well as deep price cuts on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max headphones and everything you’ll find in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, headliner offers include titles like The Eyes of Ara, Alti-meter, Scanner Lens, Rusty Lake Hotel, Cloud Outliner Pro, Be Focused Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: With Margin: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracke: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword from $28.50, FIFA 23 $20, Madden 23 $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TD Snap AAC: $45 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $23 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on The Eyes of Ara:

Lose yourself in a stunning puzzle adventure set in a gorgeous 3D environment. Explore a vast, ancient castle riddled with secret vaults and hidden rooms. Solve elaborate puzzles, uncover lost treasures, and unravel a mystery bridging the scientific and the arcane. Alone on a remote island stands a weathered castle. For years it has lain dormant yet still the townspeople recall old stories of restless dreams, violent storms, and the eerie glow of ghostly lights dancing in the mist. Recently, a mysterious signal has begun broadcasting from within the abandoned halls. Something inside the castle has awoken, now someone needs to venture inside to discover the truth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!