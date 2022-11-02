Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Almost Gone, Magnet for Mac, more

The Wednesday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below. Just make sure you dive into this week’s price drops on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, these Apple Watch Series 8 cellular models, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Hazmat Hijinks, Pascal’s Wager, The Almost Gone, Magnet for Mac, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: CuBuGo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Combo Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hazmat Hijinks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wanderlust: Transsiberian: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Magnet: $3 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing New Horizons $45, Madden NFL 23 $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WatchApp for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sticker Drop: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: Focus: Timer & Pomodoro: $11 (Reg. $12)

More on Pascal’s Wager:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that. Players can play multiple characters to experience the strong storyline and reveal various hidden areas of the map. Along the way, they will fight unbelievable enemies, confront epic bosses, and embrace overwhelming death and truth. All the while, they’ll be engrossed by a magnificent soundtrack performed by a world-class orchestra.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!