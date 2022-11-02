Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing New Horizons $45, Madden NFL 23 $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. GameStop is now offering Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $50 at Amazon where it has only gone for less once, this one doesn’t drop down to $45 all that often so if you’re looking to add it to your Switch library now’s a great chance. This is the latest entry in the island dweller series we had a chance to go hands-on with shortly after launch. For those unfamiliar, Animal Crossing: New Horizons delivers a delightful and relaxing experience filled with activities as you build your very own island paradise. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and then head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

