Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pixboy, Severed, Galaxy Genome, Disk Diag, more

Monday morning has arrived and we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to go along with it. Just be sure to scope out this weekend’s price drop on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 as well as Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models from $329 and the first discount on the all-new 10.9-inch iPad. As for the apps, highlight offers include Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer, Severed, Northgard, Galaxy Genome, Disk Diag, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plantbuddy – Plant Care: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Noir -Dark Mode for Safari: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Diag: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2 )

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $1 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Pixboy:

Pixboy is a mad scientist who produced a powerful elixir. Unfortunately, a gang of naughty dogs stole it. Help him to beat all enemies, to face all challenges, to get an elixir, and to prove he’s the best. Feel the retro vibes during hours of adventure! 1-bit color, chunky pixel art, chiptune music – all is a ticket back to the past!

