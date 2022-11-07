Today’s best game deals: Gotham Knights $52, TMNT Cowabunga $35, Splatoon 3 $47, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Gotham Knights on Xbox Series X for $51.99 shipped. Regularly $70 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid price drop and the lowest cash discount we have tracked thus far. However, you will find this one in the ongoing buy two get one FREE Target event (Amazon launched a similar event but it appears to have been put on hold or canceled now). While reviews have been somewhat mixed on the new Gotham Knights, if you’re looking to land a copy at a discount to give it go now’s a notable chance. It might not quite hit the heights of the beloved Arkham Batman titles, but it still delivers some solid co-op open-world action as players take on the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. Be sure to head below for the rest of this weekend’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

