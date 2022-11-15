Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dead Cells, BATTLESHIP, PDF Expert, and more

Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting down below courtesy of the App Stores. Just make sure you take a minute to pop over to the new solid price drops we are tracking on Apple Watch SE 2 and the latest Series 8 models as well as Apple’s AirPods 2 and Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet as well. On the app side of things, highlight offers include titles like MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Dead Cells, BATTLESHIP, PDF Expert, Interactive Thesaurus, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $13 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Language Therapy 4-in-1: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Category Therapy: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Visual Attention Therapy: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CropSize – Photo Size Editor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flip Sampler: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit, Sign PDFs: $80 (Reg. $140)

Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei V $30 low, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet $49, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samplr: $5 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Machinarium: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath…Learn your enemies’ patterns to stay alive, or prepare to be sent back to your cell before you can say “baguette.”

