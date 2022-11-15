Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei V $30 low, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet $49, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This one released last year before being nominated for best role-playing game at The Game Awards as the latest entry in the Megami Tensei franchise. If you haven’t added this one to your Switch library and are a fan of these kinds of RPGs, now’s a great time to scoop it up. Set in modern day Tokyo and the Netherworld, it features enhanced takes and classic tropes of the series including the ability to fuse demons alongside strategic turn-based combat and a large scale 3D world to explore – a first for the series. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo Switch OLED consoles at $317

***Everything from the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals

***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!