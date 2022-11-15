Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei V $30 low, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet $49, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This one released last year before being nominated for best role-playing game at The Game Awards as the latest entry in the Megami Tensei franchise. If you haven’t added this one to your Switch library and are a fan of these kinds of RPGs, now’s a great time to scoop it up. Set in modern day Tokyo and the Netherworld, it features enhanced takes and classic tropes of the series including the ability to fuse demons alongside strategic turn-based combat and a large scale 3D world to explore – a first for the series. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo Switch OLED consoles at $317
***Everything from the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals
***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals
***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order $49 (Reg. $60)
- With code SBSPKM at checkout
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark: Deluxe Edition PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Amazon on Xbox (new all-time low)
- Or PS5 Limited Edition version for $120 (Reg. $150)
- New Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword $39 new or $30 pre-owned (Reg. up to $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $25 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $52 (Reg. $70)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $55 (Reg. $60)
- GameStop early Black Friday game sale up to 50% off
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- To the Moon eShop $9.50 (Reg. $12)
- Mutant Mudds Collection Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe $36 (Reg. up to $80)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Hades Xbox One physical $8.50 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Half off digital sale up to 50% off
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 90% off
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition pre-order from $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
