Early doorbuster 4K smart TV deals live from $148: Hisense new low, VIZIO, LG, and more

We are tracking some notable low-cost early doorbuster deals on 4K TVs right now from $148. Amazon is now offering the Hisense A6 Series 50-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $229.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon for the first time back in May at $500, but it regularly fetches $290 at Best Buy these days where it is marked down to $270 in its early Black Friday sale. This affordable 50-inch display delivers Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 alongside built-in Chromecast streaming, Google Assistant voice commands, and direct access to your favorite places to watch movies and TV shows. The dedicated gaming mode is complemented by Variable Refresh Rate technology alongside three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, and more. Head below for more early doorbuster TV deals.

Early doorbuster 4K TV deals

***Note: the following offers from Walmart are only available to Walmart+ members (free trial here) until 7 p.m. tonight. You can get more details on those offers in our Best of Black Friday TV guide.

Alongside massive price drops on Sony’s PS5-enhanced 2022 4K/8K TVs, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and some of the best price drops yet on the 2022 model VIZIO MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs. Just be sure to head over to our home theater guide for more and stay locked on our Black Friday 2022 hub for all of the best discounts as they happen.

Hisense A6 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

4K Ultra High Definition: More pixels on the screen produces a more clear and succinct picture making content look more realistic and true to life. Combined with Hisense’s AI UHD Upscaler , non 4K content will get enhanced to near 4K quality.

Google TV: The entertainment you love. With a little help from Google. Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10: Innovative visual technology, Dolby Vision, brings the characters to life with darker darks, brighter brights , and a remarkable color range you can’t get anywhere else. HDR10 is an HDR format that delivers HDR content via compatible over the air signals.

Game Mode Plus: A collection of technologies come together to create a dynamic gaming experience. A 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode makes sure that the television can handle the rigors of next generation gaming consoles.

