Audio-Technica Black Friday from $39: AT2020-X USB mic new low, turntables, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Audio-Technica sale with some new all-time lows on its popular USB microphones, headphones, and turntables from $39. One standout is the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone for $69 shipped. Regularly $149, this is $30 below our mention from back in September, $80 off the going rate, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. However, we are also tracking the very first price drop on the brand new AT2020-X USB model that was just unveiled this summer. Regularly $149, you can now land this one for $114.99 shipped – which is both the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the first notable price drop since release. It leverages everything that made the classic model above so popular and takes it up a touch from there. Firstly, it supports much higher recording resolutions at up to 24-bit/96kHz but you’ll also find a modernized design, a custom desktop stand, USB-C connectivity, a soft-touch capacitive mute button, and the two-state LED indicator ring light. Get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage and then head below for more Black Friday Audio-Technica deals.

Black Friday Audio-Technica deals – Headphones

AT Black Friday turntable deals:

And while we are talking music production gear, dive into the Black Friday Shure microphone discounts before you head straight over to the all-time low Universal Audio deals to upgrade your interface. UA makes some of the best options on the market across a spectrum of price ranges and just about all of them are at the lowest prices ever from $118.

Stay locked to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for all of the best price drops across every product category.

Audio-Technica AT2020-X USB mic features:

Smooth, extended frequency response ideally suited for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, voiceover, and on-stage use

Built-in headphone jack allows you to directly monitor from your microphone

Soft-touch capacitive mute button on body to quickly and silently mute audio at the microphone

High-resolution AD convertor with 24-Bit/96 kHz sampling rate for extremely clear, natural sound reproduction

The two-state LED indicator ring lights blue when powered and lights red when muted

Directional pickup minimizes background noise

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!