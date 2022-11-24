Thanksgiving game deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II from $55, Just Dance 2023 $29, more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

The Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals are now in full swing. We are now tracking some of the very first deals on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Amazon is now offering the PlayStation 5 standard version down at a new $59.99 shipped all-time low at $10 off. However, you can land the C.O.D.E. Edition with some bonus goodies for $55 via Walmart on PS5. Also, over at Target you’ll find it marked down to $59.99 on Xbox and PS4 as well. Regularly $70, outside of the Amazon buy two get one free sale that has come and gone and some extremely limited YMMV deals, this is as good an offer as we have tracked yet. A sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare, it features the iconic return of team leader Captain John Price alongside John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley in another epic campaign. MW II delivers “rebuilt, advanced AI system, enhanced rendering and photogrammetry technology, a new Gunsmith system, allowing for more customization than ever before.” Be sure to score the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle or the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle while it’s in-stock and you’ll find the rest of the early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

