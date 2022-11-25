Black Friday Smartphone Accessories: iWALK 20,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery $18, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, iWALK Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its portable batteries with prices starting as low as $21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount is on the 20,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $18.39. Down from $46 at Amazon, this 60% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This battery is a great way to power just about any device you have thanks to the fact that it uses both 7.5W Qi charging as well as 20W USB-C PD output. While the MagSafe portion is made to work with Apple’s latest iPhones, it’s really just a normal Qi charger so you can use it with any smartphone. Check out the rest of the deals at Amazon to find additional portable batteries to power your gear on-the-go.

More Black Friday smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Wireless portable charger features powerful magnetism, holing your phone tighly without slip off. Do not use to charge earbuds. Included phone stand is a plus. It is designed to lift wireless power bank up. Attach your phone on it vertical or horizontal is your preference. The powerbank 20000mah fast charging refills iPhone 12 to 60% within 30 minutes. It can charge 4 devices simultaneously and reach a total 22.5W output. Full charging this cell phone replacement batteries with 18PD charger takes 6H.

The massive 20,000mAh cell capacity provides 4 charges for iPhone 12, more than 3 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S21, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5. Portable phone charger deliberately comes out for iPhone 12 series, featuring both fast wireless & wired charging; simultaneously, it has 2 QC & 1 PD output, able to charge Samsung, Huawei and other Android phones at high speed.

