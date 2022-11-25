Pelican Black Friday deals from $8: Protector series AirTag and iPhone 14 cases up to 50% off

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $8
Pelican Black Friday deals

As part of its Black Friday deals and joining all of this morning’s Elevation Lab discounts, we are now tracking some notable deals on a series of the protective Pelican Apple accessories. Ranging from the iPhone 14 cases, like the Kevlar model with the included belt holster we reviewed previously, to its popular waterproof smartphone pouch with the touchscreen-ready window and just about all of the brand’s AirTag cases, we are now tracking up to 50% off. Alongside free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, the deals start from $8 and you’ll find the highlights listed below. 

Pelican Black Friday deals – iPhone 14 cases, accessories 

Pelican Protector Series AirTag case deals:

Joining some of the very first price drops on the Native Union MagSafe cases, cables, and wallets, you’ll want to browse through more of the best iPhone 14 Black Friday accessory deals below:

Pelican Rugged Strap AirTag Case Holder features:

  • Protector Series: The Pelican case for Apple AirTag with strap keychain is professionally designed with precise cut-outs, seamless fitting, and an open design to display personalized engravings on your AirTag; Durable, lightweight, and ultra-sleek design protects AirTags well without adding any extra bulk (Apple AirTags not included)
  • Premium Quality Materials: Pelican case for AirTags made of impact-absorbing premium quality material to protect your Apple AirTag from impacts and shocks while making it easy to use; Precisely molded design stops the dust from entering or scratching the body of your AirTag, so your device remains newer for longer
  • Durable Strap: This heavy-duty case is designed with a high-quality strap, which can be easily attached or detached; Attach your AirTag onto keys, bags, backpacks, luggage, or anything else you want to keep track of

