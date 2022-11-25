Pelican Black Friday deals from $8: Protector series AirTag and iPhone 14 cases up to 50% off

As part of its Black Friday deals and joining all of this morning’s Elevation Lab discounts, we are now tracking some notable deals on a series of the protective Pelican Apple accessories. Ranging from the iPhone 14 cases, like the Kevlar model with the included belt holster we reviewed previously, to its popular waterproof smartphone pouch with the touchscreen-ready window and just about all of the brand’s AirTag cases, we are now tracking up to 50% off. Alongside free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, the deals start from $8 and you’ll find the highlights listed below.
Pelican Black Friday deals – iPhone 14 cases, accessories
- Ranger MagSafe from $21 (Reg. $40)
- iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max
- Voyager Series from $48 (Reg. $70)
- iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max
- MagSafe Shield Kevlar with belt holster $36 (Reg. $60)
- iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max
- And even more iPhone 14 cases…
- Marine IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
Pelican Protector Series AirTag case deals:
- Carabiner Clip Tracker Holder $14 (Reg. $20)
- Rugged Strap Case Holder from $8 (Reg. $16+)
- Adhesive Holder $14 (Reg. $20)
- Or 4-pack for $35 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
Joining some of the very first price drops on the Native Union MagSafe cases, cables, and wallets, you’ll want to browse through more of the best iPhone 14 Black Friday accessory deals below:
- Save on all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases for the first time from $37.50
- Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more
- Twelve South Black Friday Sale live with rare discounts on popular Apple accessories
- PopSockets Black Friday now live: Pokémon collection, MagSafe grips, more 20% off
- MUJJO Black Friday: First deals on iPhone 14 cases, wallets, more from $18
- CASETiFY Black Friday up to 30% off: iPhone 14 cases, more
- SANDMARC best prices ever! iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, 20% off
- Zagg takes 40% off sitewide on new MagSafe chargers, iPad Pro keyboards, more
- Casely Black Friday sale 50% off everything: iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Totallee Black Friday sale now live with 50% off everything
- DODOcase Black Friday sale goes live with rare 30% off sitewide
- Exclusive all-time lows on Alto’s laser wood iPhone 14 cases now live at 20% off
- Peak Design’s Black Friday up to 30% off
- And even more…
Pelican Rugged Strap AirTag Case Holder features:
- Protector Series: The Pelican case for Apple AirTag with strap keychain is professionally designed with precise cut-outs, seamless fitting, and an open design to display personalized engravings on your AirTag; Durable, lightweight, and ultra-sleek design protects AirTags well without adding any extra bulk (Apple AirTags not included)
- Premium Quality Materials: Pelican case for AirTags made of impact-absorbing premium quality material to protect your Apple AirTag from impacts and shocks while making it easy to use; Precisely molded design stops the dust from entering or scratching the body of your AirTag, so your device remains newer for longer
- Durable Strap: This heavy-duty case is designed with a high-quality strap, which can be easily attached or detached; Attach your AirTag onto keys, bags, backpacks, luggage, or anything else you want to keep track of
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!