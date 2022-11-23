PopSockets Black Friday now live: Pokémon collection, MagSafe grips, more 20% off

Justin Kahn
PopSockets Black Friday sale

The official PopSockets Black Friday sale has arrived with 20% or more off just about everything it offers. Ranging from the adorable new Pokémon collection MagSafe wallets, iPhone 14 cases, phone grips, and more that are now seeing the very first price drops to the rest of the brand’s range of accessories, some of the best deals of the year are now live. These deals are live directly on the PopSockets site alongside a wide-ranging sale over at Amazon where you can enjoy free 2-day Prime shipping – the cases are detailed in our launch coverage, the grips make for great stocking stuffers, and everything is now on sale. Head below for more details on the PopSockets Black Friday sale.

PopSockets Black Friday sale

After you have made your way through the PopSockets Black Friday sale, browse through more of the iPhone 14 case and accessory sales now live below:

Pokémon Pikachu PopOut Grip features:

Enjoy a secure grip while text with one hand, and snap better photos Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch cat videos on the fly. Easily swap your grip’s top — just close the grip flat, press down and twist 90 degrees. Then you can swap in a new top or wirelessly charge your phone. Use your phone hands-free. Use with a car, desk, wall, or flex mount. Creating video content just got way easier.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Show More Comments