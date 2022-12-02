Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $11 (40% off), more

Syncwire Products (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $10.79 with the code ZTBX9429 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, this 40% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for Syncwire’s cable at Amazon. Ready to deliver fast charging to your power setup, this cable is MFi-certified so you know it’ll work properly with all of your Apple devices. The cord measures six foot long and will easily reach from the wall to the couch so you can power up with ease. So, if you’re looking for a spare cable to charge your phone at the couch, in the car, or anywhere else, this is a great choice all around.

MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are loaded and charged safely at maximum speed. iPhone 8 or later models support fast charging, previous models only support normal charging. Syncwire cable is made for long last life. This usb c to lightning cable can withstand over 15,000 times of bending, and the Lightning end can be applied 20kg vertically without broken, lasts 12X longer than other cables. The well-designed shape and structure make Syncwire USB-C to lightning cable stand out from most cables.

