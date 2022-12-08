Today’s best game deals: 2022 Game Awards Xbox sale with over 100 titles from $5, more

Justin Kahn -
67% off From $5
Tunic Game Awards

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. The 2022 Game Awards are set to kick off this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET and Microsoft is celebrating with a wide ranging digital game sale. The Game Awards Xbox sale is now live with up to 67% off over 100 different titles and DLC packs including a host of top notch nominees and more like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Tunic, Deathloop, OlliOlli World, FIFA 23, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more. Pricing starts from under $5 and you’ll find all of the game options waiting for you on this landing page. These digital deals now sit alongside the ongoing Xbox Games Under $20 sale and even more down below the fold. 

