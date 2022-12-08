Today’s best game deals: 2022 Game Awards Xbox sale with over 100 titles from $5, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. The 2022 Game Awards are set to kick off this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET and Microsoft is celebrating with a wide ranging digital game sale. The Game Awards Xbox sale is now live with up to 67% off over 100 different titles and DLC packs including a host of top notch nominees and more like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Tunic, Deathloop, OlliOlli World, FIFA 23, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more. Pricing starts from under $5 and you’ll find all of the game options waiting for you on this landing page. These digital deals now sit alongside the ongoing Xbox Games Under $20 sale and even more down below the fold.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!