Today’s best game deals: 2022 Game Awards Xbox sale with over 100 titles from $5, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. The 2022 Game Awards are set to kick off this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET and Microsoft is celebrating with a wide ranging digital game sale. The Game Awards Xbox sale is now live with up to 67% off over 100 different titles and DLC packs including a host of top notch nominees and more like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Tunic, Deathloop, OlliOlli World, FIFA 23, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more. Pricing starts from under $5 and you’ll find all of the game options waiting for you on this landing page. These digital deals now sit alongside the ongoing Xbox Games Under $20 sale and even more down below the fold.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $23 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- plus more LEGO eShop deals from $7.50
- Mario Party Superstars $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario: Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $28 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Far Cry 6 $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- The Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $20)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
