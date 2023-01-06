Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 45W USB-C GaN Charger $30 (Reg. $40), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside a match of our previous Black Friday mention. This is the first discount since, one of the only price cuts so far. Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too.

Dual-Port Simultaneous Charge: Charge your iPhone 14 and iPad Air fast and simultaneously. Either USB-C port outputs up to 45W to your MacBook Air M2 2022 Go from 0% to 72% within an hour. This 45W dual usb c charger is compatible with Macbook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 14-8 Series, Samsung S22 Ultra-S10 Series, Steam Deck, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8. Pixel 7 Pro and more. NOTE: To achieve a 45W charge for the S22 Ultra, please use a 5A USB C to C cable. Ugreen’s Power Dispenser System intelligently adjusts power output protecting device battery. Multiple safety systems also protect devices from overheating, overcharging, and over-voltage. Small as an iPhone camera and super lightweight (3.35oz), with a standard voltage range of 100-240V, this 2 ports charger is the perfect companion for the commuter and globetrotter.

