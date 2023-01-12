Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon and Puzzles, Infinity Pinball, New Pixels, more

Thursday morning is here and so are today’s best deals on iOS apps and games. Joining our software offers, we also have deals on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop, the popular M2 MacBook Air back at all-time lows, and this discount on the Beats Fit Pro earbuds as well. As for the apps, highlights include discounts on titles like Dungeon and Puzzles, Infinity Pinball, New Pixels, Devil Shard, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Tiny Trees: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GPS Bike Ride Tracker by Vima: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Infinity Pinball: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Scoring Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Luwian: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Note Yourself – Remind Self: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hideout: Early Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geneforge 1 – Mutagen HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $3 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Fireplace 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Dungeon and Puzzles:

Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players’ 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves. There are 150 handcrafted rooms in the dungeon. Players will have to get a better understanding of the game to solve the puzzles and clear the rooms.

