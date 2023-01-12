Amazon clears out LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets: Boba Fett Palace, Obi-Wan Starfighter, more

After seeing the latest LEGO sets hit store shelves at the start of the year, Amazon is now marking down last year’s assortment of Star Wars 2022 sets. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst the price cuts has LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room for $79.99. Down from $100, this is one of the first chances to save at $20 off. It’s $10 under our previous mention and the second-best we’ve ever seen.

Arriving with 732 pieces, this recreation of Boba Fett’s Palace is the largest Star Wars set of the year so far and recreates the scenary from the Book of Boba Fett. It features several different areas including the throne room itself, as well as guard tower and mower. Plus, there are a total of seven minifigures in the set headlined by Fett himself as well as Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Gamorrean Guard, Quarren, Qeequay guard, and Theelin dancer. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the set. Head below for more.

Alongside the set above, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to a collection of other recent 2022 sets. While these aren’t the all-new Star Wars creations that just hit the scene at the start of the year in the beginning of January, these are still some of the most recent creations from a galaxy far, far away.

LEGO’s latest 2022 Star Wars sets see on sale:

Collectible sets discounted, too:

As for the latest from the LEGO Group, the past few weeks have shown plenty of news on what to expect from the 2023 summer wave. Launching come the second half of the year, we’ve broken down reports on several upcoming lineups, including for the eight new Star Wars builds launching in August. Then go check out the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary sets that are to be joined by a proper Sonic the Hedgehog theme that includes five sets and some unique play features.

LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room features:

Write new chapters in the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett saga with this Boba Fett’s Throne Room buildable playset (75326) for fans aged 9 and up. The brick-built palace model opens up for easy access to the detailed throne room, barbecue area and kitchen.There is a throne with a hidden treasure compartment and a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna, tilting steps, an opening gate and lots of playful accessories.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!