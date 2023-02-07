Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: First Tree, Chronos Principle, Summer Catchers, more

All of today’s best iOS game and app deals are now waiting for you below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to also check out the price drops we are now tracking on Apple’s compact iPad mini 6, the 10.2-inch iPad, and the all-new 10.9-inch variant as well as everything you’ll find right here. As for the apps, highlight offers include The First Tree, The Chronos Principle, Summer Catchers, Teslagrad, Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The First Tree: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fleeting Memory: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Yestertide: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Geofency • Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CropSize: Photo Resizer Editor: $5 (Reg. $6)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Lock Screen 16: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Music: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Fitness Stats: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dual-fisheye viewer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on The First Tree:

The First Tree is a third-person exploration game centered around two parallel stories: a fox trying to find her missing family, and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in an understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the son’s life as he becomes intertwined in the fox’s journey towards The First Tree.

