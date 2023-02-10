Nulaxy’s dual folding metal smartphone/iPad stand organizes your desktop for just $7 today

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront is now offering its A4 Dual Folding Smartphone/Tablet Stand for $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this one has sold for closer to $12 as of late and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 2-pack marked down to $12.99 Prime shipped, or $6.50 per stand, for an even lower-priced option here. This one delivers a folding mechanism that reminds me of that new Pluggable iPad hub that launched recently, albeit in a far less high-tech package. It is compatible with drivers between 4 and 10 inches with an aluminum build, support for portrait and landscape viewing, and rubber pads throughout to prevent scratching. Head below for more details.

The stand above is a great option for both smartphone and tablets, not to mention being a particularly low-cost solution as well. But if you’re looking to step it up a notch, consider some of the more advanced and beloved iPad accessories we have featured recently:

But one of the more fun accessories for just about any iPad setup is Apple Pencil. For folks making use of an Apple tablet compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, we are now tracking a solid price drop. Now starting at $90, you’re looking at $39 in savings and the second-best price drop to date. Get a closer look right here.

Nulaxy A4 Dual Folding Smartphone/Tablet Stand features:

The phone holder cradle is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to ideal position, free your hands, which is a good desk accessories while watching video, playing games, making phone call, viewing recipes, using FaceTime. The cell phone stand for desk is made of high quality premium aluminum, it stays firmly in place, hold your phone steadily, no worry any wobble at all. The rubber pads can protect your phone from any scratching and sliding. The hook width of the phone stand is 19mm, no need to remove your phone case, which is long enough to hold your device with HEAVY CASE on, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 19mm (0.74″).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!