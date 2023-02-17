Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: This War of Mine, Dungeon Defense, Dr. Seuss, more

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale and a new low on the Apple Pencil with the new USB-C adapter, we are also tracking a solid price drop on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac and the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like This War of Mine, Dungeon Defense: The Gate, Tower of Fortune 4, War of Eclipse, Dr. Seuss Treasury – School, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Quiver Hunt Tracking App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Selfie 360 Camera Best Effects: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Click Photo Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense : The Gate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins $20 (50% off), God of War Ragnarok $46, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BrainGO! – Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: NotesHub: Notes, Kanban Boards: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

