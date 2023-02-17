Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins $20 (50% off), God of War Ragnarok $46, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseShopSEGA
50% off $20
Sonic Origins deal

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As part of a fresh new SEGA publisher sale on the eShop, Switch gamers can now secure a digital copy of Sonic Origins at $19.99. The regularly $40 bundle of classics is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This package includes newly remastered versions of Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. The same iconic adventures you know and love, they also include “new areas to explore, exclusive animations, and a brand new Anniversary mode” as part of the Origins package.  Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers Prime members extra 20% off spring cleani...
Acer’s Nitro 5 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop with Thu...
CORSAIR’s M65 Ultra wired gaming mouse with custo...
9to5Toys Daily: February 17, 2022 – M2 iPad Pro from ...
Casely BOGO FREE: iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power banks,...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 100W Dual USB-C/A Car Ch...
TP-Link’s outdoor HomeKit smart plug sees first d...
Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new handmade leather ...
Load more...
Show More Comments