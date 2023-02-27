Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery $20, more

RAVPower is currently offering its 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery for $19.90 shipped with the code FB56 at checkout. Down from its typical price of $36 from RAVPower, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this battery. In fact, you’d spend $30 for a similar Anker model and $25 for one from UGREEN at Amazon for comparison. This battery features a 10,000mAh capacity which is enough to juice up your iPhone more than twice before it’s time to recharge the unit itself. There’s both 20W USB-C PD output as well as 11W USB-A to charge two devices at the same time, as well. Plus, measuring just 4.4 by 2 by 1 inches and weighing less than 6.7 ounces, this battery is small enough to fit in a pocket, purse, backpack, or anywhere else.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows ahead of spring from $329 (Save $70)
- ZECHIN 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station: $17 (Reg. $68) | Amazon
- w/ code 75BE2DLF
- Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones hit $100 low (Save $50), Liberty 4 buds hit $97
- Belkin 2-pack Dual 40W USB-C Chargers: $34 (Reg. $39) | Amazon
- Apple AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case deliver Spatial Audio for less at $150
- ZAGG Gear4 Crystal Palace S23 Case: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Moment’s pre-spring sale discounts iPhone cases, lenses, MagSafe grips, more from $40
- ESR 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $4.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code 50QHKGON and on-page coupon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $32 (Reg. $39)
- 2-pack VOLTME 30W GaN III USB-C Chargers: $16 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code 60ELTEUS
- Save 20% on Anker’s Nano/Pro USB-C chargers in four colorways from $13.50
- TOCOL Galaxy S23 Case: $16 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Rare deals knock 38% off Mujjo’s spring-loaded leather MagSafe wallets at $28
- EUCOS Smartphone Tripod with Bluetooth Remote Shutter: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Baseus MagSafe power banks outfit your iPhone 14 with on-the-go power from $29 (Save 20%+)
- iWALK MAG-X 7.5W 5,000mAh MagSafe Portable Battery: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow colorway sees first discount to $170 (Save $30)
- OtterBox takes 22% off latest iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe chargers, more when you buy two
- Journey’s leather MagSafe iPhone 13 and 14 cases now up to 40% off starting from $24
- Fossil cuts extra 50% off all clearance with Smart watches, backpacks, wallets, more
- OontZ’s latest Cylinder Portable Bluetooth Speaker hits new low at just $25 (Reg. $50)
2 x 21700 built-in battery cells offer more power in a compact form, charging an iPhone X up to 2.5 times or a Samsung Galaxy S9 up to 2.5 times. Power up in just 3. 5 hours with the USB-C to C cable connected to a USB-C power delivery wall charger (not included). Dual output ports allow simultaneous charging of your devices without sacrificing charging speed. Measuring 4.4 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches and weighing less than 6.7oz, the charger is portable and convenient for bringing on your travels or commute. Using LG’s battery pack, built to strict JEITA specifications, ensures total safety including overcharging, overheating and short circuit protections
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!