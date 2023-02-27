Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery $20, more

RAVPower is currently offering its 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery for $19.90 shipped with the code FB56 at checkout. Down from its typical price of $36 from RAVPower, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this battery. In fact, you’d spend $30 for a similar Anker model and $25 for one from UGREEN at Amazon for comparison. This battery features a 10,000mAh capacity which is enough to juice up your iPhone more than twice before it’s time to recharge the unit itself. There’s both 20W USB-C PD output as well as 11W USB-A to charge two devices at the same time, as well. Plus, measuring just 4.4 by 2 by 1 inches and weighing less than 6.7 ounces, this battery is small enough to fit in a pocket, purse, backpack, or anywhere else.

2 x 21700 built-in battery cells offer more power in a compact form, charging an iPhone X up to 2.5 times or a Samsung Galaxy S9 up to 2.5 times. Power up in just 3. 5 hours with the USB-C to C cable connected to a USB-C power delivery wall charger (not included). Dual output ports allow simultaneous charging of your devices without sacrificing charging speed. Measuring 4.4 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches and weighing less than 6.7oz, the charger is portable and convenient for bringing on your travels or commute. Using LG’s battery pack, built to strict JEITA specifications, ensures total safety including overcharging, overheating and short circuit protections

