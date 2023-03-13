Smartphone Accessories: Momax 20W Airbox 10,000mAh Wireless Charging Battery $60, more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Airbox 10,000mAh 4-in-1 Wireless/USB-C Power Bank for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JNKPP7HU at checkout. Today’s deal comes in at a full $40 off the typical rate of $100, saves 40%, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As a foldable power bank, this portable battery helps to ensure that your devices stay put while you charge and travel at the same time. It uses a patented design that incorporates a 7.5W iPhone wireless charging pad alongside a 5W AirPods slot and built-in 5W Apple Watch puck to keep all your gear powered while on-the-go. There’s also a 20W USB-C PD output to charge things like a MacBook Air, iPad, or your iPhone a bit faster. And, the battery bank itself can be recharged over USB-C or through its own built-in 10W Qi wireless pad, making it a convenient setup to use at home or when traveling.

MOMAX Airbox is the ultimate companion for Apple. It neatly stores and wirelessly charges your favorite devices – Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods 2/Pro & iPad simultaneously with a large capacity 10,000mAh battery that supports 10W wireless charging and 20W PD fast charge. Airbox’s revolutionary design is an absolute reverse concept in the power bank category. The idea is to solve the pain point for end-users from flat design charging for Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods to be foldable, plus an idea to have Apple Pencil storage space. The foldable industrial structure is a groundbreaking idea to outstand from all other ordinary portable power banks and traditional wireless charging station with cables.

