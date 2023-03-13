Smartphone Accessories: Momax 20W Airbox 10,000mAh Wireless Charging Battery $60, more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Airbox 10,000mAh 4-in-1 Wireless/USB-C Power Bank for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JNKPP7HU at checkout. Today’s deal comes in at a full $40 off the typical rate of $100, saves 40%, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As a foldable power bank, this portable battery helps to ensure that your devices stay put while you charge and travel at the same time. It uses a patented design that incorporates a 7.5W iPhone wireless charging pad alongside a 5W AirPods slot and built-in 5W Apple Watch puck to keep all your gear powered while on-the-go. There’s also a 20W USB-C PD output to charge things like a MacBook Air, iPad, or your iPhone a bit faster. And, the battery bank itself can be recharged over USB-C or through its own built-in 10W Qi wireless pad, making it a convenient setup to use at home or when traveling.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Pro 2 deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, more at second-best price of $200 (Reg. $249)
- andobil MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code 50ANDOBIL2
- Anker’s PowerExpand 2-in-1 USB-C/A memory card reader sees rare drop to $16.50 today
- 4-pack 3-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- mophie’s glossy white 3-in-1 Magsafe Charging Stand hits Amazon low at $53 (Reg. $90)
- Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds see first discount of the year to $198 (Save $80), more
- Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO 128GB microSD card has never gone for less at Amazon, now just $15
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 serenades you this spring at $80 in four colors (Save $20)
- Case-Mate’s 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers sport fun retro designs, now on sale for $24 (Reg. $30)
- UGREEN Bluetooth 5.0 Aux Transmitter/Receiver: $20 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case see rare discounts from $140 (Reg. $169)
- 1MORE’s EVO ANC earbuds deliver audiophile-grade sound at $120 (Save $50)
- Anker’s MagGo charging station doubles as a MagSafe Battery Pack at $102, more at $45
- UGREEN Adjustable Phone Stand: $13 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (Reg. $59), other chargers from $29
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 smart speaker falls to $176 (Save 20%)
- AINOPE CD Smartphone Phone Clamp: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- ESR’s HaloLock Car Charger Mount with removable MagSafe pad under $20 (40% off)
- UGREEN 130W USB-C/A Car Charger: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Nomad launches 20% off overstock sale on leather iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, more
- Baseus 30W 10,000mAh Portable USB-C Battery: $23 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 34PLEWSC
- UGREEN 145W USB-C battery can power a 16-inch MacBook Pro with first discount to $120
- Oraimo 65W USB-C/A GaN Charging Station: $35 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones come in three colors at $88 low (Reg. $130)
- Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro Smart Watch can join you on dives and runs at the second-best price of $125
- OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet with lifetime warranty just dropped to $19.50 (Reg. up to $40)
MOMAX Airbox is the ultimate companion for Apple. It neatly stores and wirelessly charges your favorite devices – Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods 2/Pro & iPad simultaneously with a large capacity 10,000mAh battery that supports 10W wireless charging and 20W PD fast charge. Airbox’s revolutionary design is an absolute reverse concept in the power bank category. The idea is to solve the pain point for end-users from flat design charging for Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods to be foldable, plus an idea to have Apple Pencil storage space. The foldable industrial structure is a groundbreaking idea to outstand from all other ordinary portable power banks and traditional wireless charging station with cables.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!