Seagate’s Expansion delivers 500GB of affordable portable SSD storage at $43 low

In our continued coverage of rock-bottom portable SSD storage as of late, we just spotted a solid deal on the 500GB Seagate Expansion model. Amazon is now offering the 500GB Seagate Expansion Portable SSD for $42.99 shipped, dropping it down to one of the lowest we have tracked on solid-storage from a reputable brand. Regularly $85 and fetching at least $70 for almost all of last year, this is a new Amazon all-time low. While we are still tracking the same all-time low pricing on Crucial’s X6 variant, Seagate is an arguably more popular brand and the Expansion model featured here is even faster at 1,000MB/s. If you’re looking for a modest amount of portable SSD storage with solid speeds at the lowest price around, this might very well be it. This one also ships with a USB 3.0 and USB-C cable “that works seamlessly with Windows and Mac laptops (reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine).” More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $42 and under portable SSD section will highlight just how notable today’s deal is. We can’t find a single option at a price this low from a reputable brand right now outside of the aforementioned Crucial model at the same price. The only model we can think of that might be worth taking a look at in terms of a similar bang for your buck value is the 1TB PNY Pro Eilte that delivers 1TB at $75 (or $37.50 for each half GB).

Taking it up a notch in terms of speed and overall quality, this ongoing price drop on SanDisk’s forged metal 1TB Extreme PRO is a notable step up. Still down at the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, this one clocks in at double the speed of the Seagate Expansion and the 1TB model is now selling for $130 shipped. Get a closer look at the details in our previous deal coverage and then explore the rest of our storage offers right here.

Seagate Expansion Portable SSD features:

Lightning fast and extremely portable solid state drive that’s perfect for streaming stored videos directly to a laptop, scrolling seamlessly through photos, and backing up content on the go

Expansion SSD is a small, lightweight USB-C SSD with a minimalist design for busy days and bustling commutes

This external drive includes a USB 3.0 and USB-C cable that works seamlessly with Windows and Mac laptops (reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine)

Plenty of capacity to manage your digital world

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services

