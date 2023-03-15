Heads up Switch Lite users, Nintendo’s official Flip Case just hit a new low at $27 (Reg. $40)

For all of you Switch Lite users there, we have spotted a rare deal and the best Amazon price ever on one of Nintendo’s official cases. Regularly $40 and still fetching as much directly from Nintendo, Amazon is now selling the official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector for $26.73 shipped. This is about $4 under the previous deal price and the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon. The set includes a Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Case and a screen cover “that helps to protect the LCD screen from scratches and dirt.” A particularly slim-line case with divots to house the thumbsticks, it is also one of the thinner and more sleek options out there. ”Whether you’re getting your hands dirty constructing courses in Super Mario Maker 2 or slithering through grimy grates with Gooigi in Luigi’s Mansion 3, you can rest assured your screen will stay clean.” More details below.

If the first-party Nintendo treatment isn’t important to you, some of the officially licensed PowerA Switch cases (that work with all models including the Lite) come in at lower prices. Whether it’s something like this zippered model with built-in game card storage at $21 or some of the themed options right here from $15, they are worth a closer look as lower-cost alternatives.

Once your case is secured, head straight over to our coverage to look at the must-see real-life Mario boots if you haven’t yet – they are insanely epic and adorable. And remember, the Mario Day 2023 console bundle is actually still available for purchase. It delivers a console with the all-red Joy-Con controllers alongside your choice of one free Mario game download (Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe) as well as a sticker pack from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie at $300 ($260 value).

Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover features:

The Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector accessories are a great way to help keep your new Nintendo Switch Lite screen in great condition while gaming on the go! Each Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector set includes a flip cover for the Nintendo Switch Lite system and a protective sheet for the LCD screen.

