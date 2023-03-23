Amazon knocks 33% off Little Tikes basketball sets, toys, more for the spring/summer from $14

Justin Kahn -
For today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some solid deals on Little Tikes toys and playsets from $14. One standout here is the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $36, this Amazon exclusive version of the popular kids’ basketball hoop is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is also the first notable discount we have seen on Amazon in several months. The indoor and outdoor setup adjusts through six different heights from 2.5 to 4 feet tall and includes an oversized rim with three junior-sized basketballs. You can even fill the base with sand for stability. Head below for more details and additional Little Tikes Gold Box deals. 

Much like the basketball set featured above, just about all of the toys and playsets in today’s Little Tikes Gold Box sale are great options for the kids, upcoming birthday gifts, and more. Some of which are great for indoor play while others will get them outside and enjoying themselves this spring and summer. The deals start from $14 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything organized for you on this landing page

We are also still tracking some great deals on the official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys that were unveiled last month. And be sure to swing by our LEGO hub for deals and details on building kits you and the kids can enjoy together. Just this morning we spotted details on the brand new AAA racing adventure game, LEGO 2K Drive, alongside previously spotted details on LEGO’s new Avatar sets and the new 2,300-piece Land Rover Defender Classic 90

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set features:

  • Indoor and outdoor basketball hoop adjusts to six heights from 2.5 to 4 feet
  • Includes an oversized rim and 3 Junior size basketballs
  • Develops social, motor skills and coordination
  • Base can be weighted with sand (not included) for stability
  • Age 1 1/2 to 5 years

