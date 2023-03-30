LEGO officially reveals new Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple set from ‘Young Jedi Adventures’ series

Today we’re getting a first look at one of the year’s least exciting LEGO Star Wars sets. While the rest of 2023 has so much to look forward to in terms of massive collectible kits and builds from new episodes of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, that’s not what we’re getting a look at today. Arriving as the 2023 4+ set, the new LEGO Tenoo Jedi Temple (75358) has been officially revealed ahead of launching later this year.

LEGO Tenoo Jedi Temple revealed

When we first reported on the LEGO Star Wars 2023 lineup last year, the very first build 9to5Toys was able to confirm was set number 75358. Now known as the Tenoo Jedi Temple, the LEGO kit lands from the upcoming Young Jedi Adventures series set to hit Disney+ later this year. And before you get your hopes at for the set, it’s worth noting that this is in fact a 4+ kit. So all of you older builders looking for display-worthy creation won’t find all too much to be excited about.

Now officially revealed via the LEGO Shop Online storefront, the kit arrives with the usual approach that we see from the kids-focused creations. There’s only 124 pieces, which a focus on using larger LEGO elements to help younger fans get started with the wide world of LEGO.

There are three main builds this time around, with the Tenoo Jedi Temple itself being the main draw. From there, you’re looking at a small speeder bike build with some red accenting that actually looks pretty solid for a build carrying the 4+ moniker. Then lastly, there’s a little archway with some stackable crates to place minifigures on.

Speaking of, the kit includes three minifigures. All of the inclusions in the LEGO Tenoo Jedi Temple are exclusive to this kit from Young Jedi Adventures, depicting some of the protagonists from the series.

There’s a new version of Master Yoda, who on top of having a new Jedi robe design also sports an updated molded head. So we’re off to a good start, but things do get better! There are a pair of Jedi Padawans with the names Lys Solay and Kai Brightstar. These have some very detailed designs with two different prints for the torsos. Complete with capes and some new face prints, these two Jedi are going to be the stars of the show for many.

Launching on July 1, the new Tenoo Jedi Temple set is going to land just ahead of the proper LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 wave. It clocks in with a $39.99 price tag, which is right in line with the usual price we see for the year’s 4+ LEGO Star Wars kit.

Will you be picking up LEGO set 75358 for the minifigures or just passing on it in favor of the rest of the summer wave? Let us know in the comments below where you landed on the latest LEGO Star Wars set.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!