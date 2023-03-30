Spigen’s textured tri-fold MagSafe wallet transforms into a kickstand at $29 (Reg. $40)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Fold MagFit iPhone wallet for $28.99 shipped. Regularly $40 directly from Spigen and typically bouncing between $34 and full price at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Only once in the last year have we seen this model go for less on Amazon outside of fleeting Lightning deals. Alongside the sort of textured diamond finish, this model stands out from the sea of black MagSafe wallets with a tri-fold design that allows it to transform into a kickstand. Connecting to the back of iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices via MagSafe, it can pop off as fast as it goes back on to support magnetic charging alongside enough space for your two most important bank/IC cards and an additional access port to easily coax them in and out. Head below for more details.

If the tri-fold setup above isn’t working for you, one of the brand’s standard issue MagSafe wallets might. Not only does the Spigen Valentinus model deliver a thinner more streamlined design, but it also comes in 2- and 3-card executions that start at a more affordable $21 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at them in our launch overage right here.

A few other notable options in the MagSafe wallet category worth taking a look at come by way of the MUJJO, Cyrill, and Mous models we tested out at the tail end of last year:

SpigenMagSafe Card Holder Smart Fold Wallet features:

Capable of keeping up to 2 cards in the storage slot

Tri-fold design transforms the wallet into a kickstand

Easily access your cards with an additional access port

Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket

